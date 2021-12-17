Barclays Lowers First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target to $26.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FWRG. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.27 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

