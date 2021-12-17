Barclays Lowers JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Price Target to €23.80

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) had its target price decreased by Barclays from €25.00 ($28.09) to €23.80 ($26.74) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.80.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

JCDXF opened at $25.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of $19.66 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.03.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.