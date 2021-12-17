Barclays Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $650.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Summit Insights lowered Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $654.39.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $620.68 on Monday. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $644.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $550.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $255.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 384 shares of company stock valued at $198,548. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,919,000 after purchasing an additional 55,885 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 17.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,713,000 after purchasing an additional 54,035 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.