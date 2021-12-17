Barclays Trims Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Target Price to SEK 81.50

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) had its price target lowered by Barclays from SEK 85.50 to SEK 81.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a SEK 135 price target for the company.

Shares of THQQF stock opened at $9.09 on Monday. Embracer Group AB has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $35.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

