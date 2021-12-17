Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will announce $1.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.72 billion. Barrett Business Services reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year sales of $6.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS.

BBSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $111,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 23.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 116,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $86.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

