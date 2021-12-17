Beam Market Capitalization Achieves $60.68 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001240 BTC on exchanges. Beam has a market capitalization of $60.68 million and $9.33 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00016807 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1,756,320,579.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1,430,302,323.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1,922,300,945.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 103,543,080 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

