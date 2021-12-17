Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.76 Billion

Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) will post sales of $4.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.87 billion and the lowest is $4.70 billion. Becton, Dickinson and posted sales of $5.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year sales of $19.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.36 billion to $19.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.31 billion to $20.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.29.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,561,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837,802 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,157,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,219,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,971,776,000 after purchasing an additional 269,994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,827,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,415,888,000 after purchasing an additional 652,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,706,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,156,890,000 after acquiring an additional 254,786 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.90. 2,536,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,592. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The stock has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

