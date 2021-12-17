Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 14,334 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 128,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 36,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 178,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.47. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,845. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $21.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

