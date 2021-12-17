Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,004,000 after buying an additional 400,773 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,672,000 after buying an additional 39,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 106.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after buying an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 47.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after buying an additional 456,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 34.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,395,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,069,000 after buying an additional 356,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,189. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $231.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

