Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.8% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 46,945 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 86,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $19,973,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

NYSE MCD traded down $3.31 on Friday, hitting $262.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,807. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.16. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $266.89. The stock has a market cap of $195.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.91%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.