Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $62,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 42.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $48.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,412. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.83. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $50.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

HRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.