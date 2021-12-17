Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 680.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,968 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $207,000.

NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.96. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,581. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $108.54 and a 12-month high of $113.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.87 and a 200 day moving average of $110.75.

