Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,514 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,249,669. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.17. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 140.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

