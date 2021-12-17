Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in Kroger by 21.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after buying an additional 2,005,835 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Kroger by 31.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,142,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,423,000 after buying an additional 1,473,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kroger by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after buying an additional 1,357,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter worth about $51,766,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.38. 87,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,731,168. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average is $41.32. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

