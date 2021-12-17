Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
BTEAF stock remained flat at $$16.50 during trading on Friday. Bénéteau has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32.
Bénéteau Company Profile
See Also: Hedge Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Bénéteau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bénéteau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.