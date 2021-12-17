Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

BTEAF stock remained flat at $$16.50 during trading on Friday. Bénéteau has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32.

Bénéteau Company Profile

BÃ©nÃ©teau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, CNB, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; leisure homes under IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names, as well as services under bandofbaots.com, a community services platform; and lease purchase, credit, and insurance under SGB Finance.

