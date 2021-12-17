Berenberg Bank Downgrades Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) to Hold

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC lowered Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners lowered Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Umicore from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Umicore from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Umicore alerts:

OTCMKTS UMICY opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73. Umicore has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $17.71.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.