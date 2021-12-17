Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 393 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 5,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $127.89 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.68.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

