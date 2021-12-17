Better Money Decisions LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $236.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $189.76 and a one year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.