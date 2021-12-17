Better Money Decisions LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September accounts for 1.6% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Better Money Decisions LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 45.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 115.5% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

NYSEARCA PSEP opened at $30.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.64. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $30.30.

