Better Money Decisions LLC Has $153,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $987,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 28,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $54.87 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $55.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.09.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

