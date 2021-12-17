Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) versus Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Financial Analysis

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bicycle Therapeutics and Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics -562.38% -48.12% -29.68% Infinity Pharmaceuticals -2,398.81% -172.12% -50.68%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bicycle Therapeutics and Infinity Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics 0 0 9 0 3.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals 0 0 9 0 3.00

Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $70.11, indicating a potential upside of 30.90%. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $9.56, indicating a potential upside of 280.70%. Given Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Infinity Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Bicycle Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Bicycle Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Bicycle Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bicycle Therapeutics and Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics $10.39 million 151.56 -$51.01 million ($2.89) -18.53 Infinity Pharmaceuticals $1.72 million 129.90 -$40.49 million ($0.57) -4.40

Infinity Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bicycle Therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infinity Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Bicycle Therapeutics has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics beats Infinity Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles. Its portfolio includes internal product candidates that are directed to oncology applications. The company was founded by Gregory Winter, John Tite, and Christian Heinis in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

