Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Bora Chung Sells 11,318 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) insider Bora Chung sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $2,681,686.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bill.com alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, Bora Chung sold 1,127 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.36, for a total value of $333,997.72.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.64, for a total value of $2,945,194.56.

On Monday, October 18th, Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.79, for a total value of $2,636,930.45.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $11.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.74. 2,927,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,664. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.64 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.97 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. Bill.com’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 34.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,657,000 after purchasing an additional 452,052 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 803.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,016,000 after purchasing an additional 116,594 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at $3,294,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Bill.com by 6.4% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 242,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.80.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.