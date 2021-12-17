Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Short Interest Update

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BIOAF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 28,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,672. Bioasis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24.

Get Bioasis Technologies alerts:

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Bioasis Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

biOasis Technologies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disease and disorders such as brain cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic disorders. Its products include Transcend program as its proprietary carrier, p97 and imaging agents across the blood brain barrier.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Bioasis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioasis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.