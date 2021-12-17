Bitblocks Achieves Market Capitalization of $244,493.37 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. Over the last week, Bitblocks has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Bitblocks has a total market cap of $244,493.37 and approximately $29.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,423.53 or 1.00291071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00046058 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00033103 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.80 or 0.00947952 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks (BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Bitblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

