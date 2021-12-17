Bitcoin Plus (XBC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $29,592.00

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $29,592.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for $7.01 or 0.00015144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000708 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00011022 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 173,317 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.