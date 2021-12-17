BitTube (TUBE) Trading 16.4% Lower Over Last Week

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $437.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTube has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.05 or 0.00392239 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000152 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 330,152,002 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

