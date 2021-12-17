BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Update

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the November 15th total of 14,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of BK Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.68. 72,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,029. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 million, a P/E ratio of -171.83 and a beta of 1.37. BK Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. BK Technologies’s payout ratio is -799.20%.

In other news, CEO John M. Suzuki purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BK Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,221,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in BK Technologies by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 650,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 270,164 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in BK Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $982,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in BK Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $945,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BK Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 37,390 shares during the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of two-way radio communications equipment. It offers product to the fire, EMS, police, federal, and municipalities agencies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, FL.

