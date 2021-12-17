BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Short Interest Up 40.2% in November

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the November 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CII traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,399. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $21.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,703,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 156,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 83,746 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 651,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 58,270 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 424.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 46,499 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 413,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 31,467 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

