Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Up 80.0% in November

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BTT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.65. The company had a trading volume of 398 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,618. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

