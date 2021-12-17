Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Short Interest Update

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the November 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYC. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 141.3% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 414,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after buying an additional 242,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 982,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,126,000 after buying an additional 68,871 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $541,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 30.3% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 100,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,310. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

