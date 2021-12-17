Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Major Shareholder Sells $7,578,689.60 in Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 498,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $7,578,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 62,379 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $936,308.79.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 1,273,154 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $19,746,618.54.

On Monday, December 6th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 2,289,263 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $35,254,650.20.

On Friday, December 3rd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 44,344 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $666,490.32.

On Monday, November 29th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 86,559 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,344,261.27.

On Friday, November 26th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 28,774 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $442,544.12.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,785 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $2,163,658.15.

On Monday, November 22nd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,524 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $2,163,744.88.

On Friday, November 19th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 11,775 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $187,575.75.

NYSE OWL opened at $14.47 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.57.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $247.88 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OWL. UBS Group began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Blue Pool Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $748,109,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $644,000,000. Brown University bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $455,784,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,800,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,498,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

