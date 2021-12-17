Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

OWL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.90.

NYSE OWL opened at $14.47 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $247.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%.

In other news, Director Claudia A. Holz purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 11,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $187,575.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,572,155 shares of company stock worth $70,484,542.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 298.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

