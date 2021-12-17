Blue Whale EXchange Reaches Market Cap of $627,548.51 (BWX)

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 17th. Blue Whale EXchange has a market capitalization of $627,548.51 and $49,913.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blue Whale EXchange has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00038990 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.63 or 0.00202949 BTC.

Blue Whale EXchange Coin Profile

Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,593,165 coins. Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn . Blue Whale EXchange’s official website is www.bluewhale.foundation . The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Blue Whale EXchange is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

