BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM) Stock Price Down 0.7%

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$25.18 and last traded at C$25.26. 9,716 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 19,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.43.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.20.

