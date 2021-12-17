Boeing (LON:BOE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $188.07

The Boeing Company (LON:BOE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 188.07 ($2.49) and last traded at GBX 188.07 ($2.49), with a volume of 321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194.86 ($2.58).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 215.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 225.43. The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.36.

About Boeing (LON:BOE)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

