BOMB Price Tops $1.12 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 17th. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00002414 BTC on major exchanges. BOMB has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $310,843.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 35.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,484.90 or 1.00427286 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00045697 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00032842 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.33 or 0.00946986 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 896,362 coins and its circulating supply is 895,574 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

