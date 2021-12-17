BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,215,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,065 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,340,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,247,000 after acquiring an additional 269,538 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,277,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $256,162,000 after acquiring an additional 154,431 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $210,897,000 after acquiring an additional 36,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,377.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $205,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,183 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE BWA opened at $44.22 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.41.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.12%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

