Boston Properties, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.32 EPS.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BXP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Barclays began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.42.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $114.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.54. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $88.45 and a 12-month high of $124.24.

In other Boston Properties news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 18.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Page Arthur B boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 7,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

