Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.48

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.48 and last traded at $56.24, with a volume of 40303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.92.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.40 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $100,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the third quarter worth $77,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.