Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.48

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.48 and last traded at $56.24, with a volume of 40303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.92.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.40 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24.
In related news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $100,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the third quarter worth $77,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPAY)
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
