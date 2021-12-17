Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BRZE. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.82.

BRZE opened at $60.97 on Monday. Braze has a 52-week low of $55.73 and a 52-week high of $98.78.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

