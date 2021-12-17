Brio Consultants LLC Buys 699 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,830,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.1% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,511,000 after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $453,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $4.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $382.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,823,008. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

