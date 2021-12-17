Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 6,197 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,197 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $50,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after buying an additional 4,567,503 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $504,204,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 42.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $522,757,000 after buying an additional 1,253,480 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,186.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,202,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,127,000 after buying an additional 1,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,361,979,000 after acquiring an additional 999,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $108.14 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.02. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.15.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

