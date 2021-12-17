Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 7,546 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 526,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,546 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 2.0% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $105,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 393.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at about $294,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $229.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.20.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $4,717,747.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 336,428 shares of company stock valued at $73,735,528. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

