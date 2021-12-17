Brokerages Anticipate Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to report $65.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.93 million and the highest is $68.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems reported sales of $46.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $220.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.93 million to $223.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $312.22 million, with estimates ranging from $291.55 million to $350.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on INSP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.60.

NYSE INSP traded up $5.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,224. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $159.18 and a 52-week high of $286.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.80 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

