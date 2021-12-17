Brokerages Anticipate Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to Post $1.32 EPS

Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. Philip Morris International reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM opened at $94.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.55. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $78.34 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

