Brokerages Anticipate PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Will Post Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to announce $1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94. PVH posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 618.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year earnings of $9.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.81 to $10.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.58.

PVH traded up $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.94. 29,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.29. PVH has a 1-year low of $78.76 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.15%.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 73.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 108.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 36.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 25.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth $73,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

