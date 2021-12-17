Brokerages Expect Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arteris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.18). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arteris will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arteris.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06.

AIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of AIP stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,829. Arteris has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $27.57.

About Arteris

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

