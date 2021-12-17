Brokerages Expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to Announce $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Berry Global Group reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year earnings of $7.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $7.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $8.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BERY. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

BERY traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.97. 8,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,491. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.66. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,007,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 405,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $469,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,957,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,242,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

