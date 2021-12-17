Brokerages Expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Brokerages predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is $0.13. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMRN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.53.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.46. The company had a trading volume of 94,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.89 and a 200-day moving average of $80.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,044.88, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

