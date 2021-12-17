Brokerages Expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will report $72.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.00 million. Camtek reported sales of $48.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year sales of $268.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $268.00 million to $268.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $292.63 million, with estimates ranging from $290.90 million to $295.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,483,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.85. The stock had a trading volume of 290,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,984. Camtek has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average is $39.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.50.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

